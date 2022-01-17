Monday's weather forecast
SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul -1/-9 Sunny 60
Incheon -1/-7 Sunny 60
Suwon 00/-9 Sunny 60
Cheongju 02/-7 Sunny 60
Daejeon 02/-7 Sunny 60
Chuncheon -1/-13 Sunny 60
Gangneung 03/-4 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 03/-5 Sunny 60
Gwangju 05/-4 Cloudy 30
Jeju 08/03 Sunny 60
Daegu 05/-6 Cloudy 20
Busan 07/-2 Cloudy 10
