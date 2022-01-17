Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

January 17, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -1/-9 Sunny 60

Incheon -1/-7 Sunny 60

Suwon 00/-9 Sunny 60

Cheongju 02/-7 Sunny 60

Daejeon 02/-7 Sunny 60

Chuncheon -1/-13 Sunny 60

Gangneung 03/-4 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 03/-5 Sunny 60

Gwangju 05/-4 Cloudy 30

Jeju 08/03 Sunny 60

Daegu 05/-6 Cloudy 20

Busan 07/-2 Cloudy 10

