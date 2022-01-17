Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea fires an unidentified projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military

All News 09:14 January 17, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unidentified projectile toward the East Sea on Monday, South Korea's military said, in the recalcitrant regime's fourth show of force this year.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the launch in a text message sent to reporters. It did not elaborate.

The latest launch came just three days after the North launched two suspected short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea that it later claimed to be guided missiles fired by a railway-borne regiment during a firing drill.

Last week, the North warned of a "stronger and certain reaction" to the United States' recent imposition of fresh sanctions on six North Koreans involved in the regime's weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs.

The North also test-fired its self-proclaimed hypersonic missile on Jan. 5 and on Tuesday last week, ratcheting up tensions amid an impasse in nuclear negotiations with the U.S.

A North Korean missile is fired from a railway-based platform from North Pyongan Province, a northwestern region bordering China, in this photo released Jan. 15, 2022, by the North's official Korean Central News Agency. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#NK launch #missile
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!