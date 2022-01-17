Air Force to resume flights suspended in the wake of F-5E crash
SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Air Force said Monday it will resume the operation of its combat aircraft suspended after a pilot died earlier this month following the sudden crash of an F-5E fighter.
The armed service said the operation of its warplanes, except for F-5Es and F-35As, will resume in phases, starting at noon.
Since the fatal crash last week, the Air Force has run only essential assets, such as reconnaissance planes.
The F-5E crashed into a mountain in Hwaseong, some 40 kilometers south of Seoul, on Tuesday, minutes after taking off from an Air Force base in the nearby city of Suwon. The pilot with the rank of captain tried to eject but failed.
An F-35A jet also made an emergency belly landing on Jan. 4, although the pilot remained safe. A preliminary joint probe by South Korea and the United States showed that a bird strike on the left engine intake of the fighter caused the accident.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS-inspired webtoon to be released this week
-
(LEAD) Daily infections over 4,000 for 2nd day; imported cases hit record high
-
(URGENT) 1 person recovered from Gwangju construction accident site pronounced dead: officials
-
Moon expresses condolences over death of pilot in F-5E crash
-
(LEAD) U.S. reaffirms security commitment to S. Korea following NK missile tests
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Cold War-era anti-communist slogan springs back to life in presidential race
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it has succeeded in final test-firing of hypersonic missile
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
-
(News Focus) Gender issue heats up presidential race after Yoon's pledge to abolish ministry
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea announces firing of 2 train-borne guided missiles into East Sea
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
-
N. Korea fires an unidentified projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 apparent ballistic missiles eastward from Pyongyang airfield: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires an unidentified projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military