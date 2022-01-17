Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks open lower on auto, financial losses

All News 09:25 January 17, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Monday, weighed by losses of auto and financial heavyweights.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) declined 13.39 points, or 0.46 percent, to 2,908.53 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The key stock index got off to a weak start, following a two-day losing streak amid concerns about the rising inflationary pressure at home and in the United States.

In Seoul, leading carmaker Hyundai Motor lost 1.67 percent, with its smaller affiliate Kia retreating 1.07 percent.

Financial heavyweight KB Financial Group shed 0.64 percent, and steelmaker POSCO moved down 1.34 percent.

No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix decreased 1.56 percent, but top cap Samsung Electronics rose 0.52 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,191.6 won against the U.S. dollar, down 4.3 won from the previous session's close.

