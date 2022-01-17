Military reports 22 more COVID-19 cases
All News 10:25 January 17, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Monday reported 22 additional COVID-19 cases, with all of them being breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,633.
Of the new cases, 19 are from the Army, two from the Marine Corps and one from the Navy.
Currently, 235 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,810 are breakthrough cases.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
