N. Korean cargo train departs Chinese city of Dandong to return home: sources
SHENYANG, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean freight train that crossed a border bridge into China over the weekend departed the Chinese city of Dandong on Monday to return home, sources said, amid a prospect the two sides could resume land transactions in earnest following the North's prolonged border lockdown.
The train departed the Chinese border city at around 7 a.m. to return to Sinuiju, they said.
It was not immediately clear what the train carried, but the sources said daily necessities, medical supplies and other emergency relief items could have been on board.
The train had arrived in Dandong the previous day, marking the first such train operation in a year and a half after the North shut down its borders to stave off the COVID-19 pandemic.
The train service came ahead of such key events as the Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 1 this year, the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics on Feb. 4 and the Feb. 16 birthday of Kim Jong-il, the late father of the current leader, Kim Jong-un.
South Korean sources said the North could continue shipping necessary materials from China via land routes starting with the latest train operation.
(END)
-
BTS-inspired webtoon to be released this week
-
(LEAD) Daily infections over 4,000 for 2nd day; imported cases hit record high
-
(URGENT) 1 person recovered from Gwangju construction accident site pronounced dead: officials
-
Moon expresses condolences over death of pilot in F-5E crash
-
(LEAD) U.S. reaffirms security commitment to S. Korea following NK missile tests
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Cold War-era anti-communist slogan springs back to life in presidential race
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it has succeeded in final test-firing of hypersonic missile
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea announces firing of 2 train-borne guided missiles into East Sea
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
N. Korea fires an unidentified projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 apparent ballistic missiles eastward from Pyongyang airfield: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires an unidentified projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military