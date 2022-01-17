(LEAD) Another N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese border city: sources
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with arrival of another North Korean train in Dandong; CHANGES headline, lead)
SHENYANG, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean freight train crossed a border bridge into the Chinese city of Dandong on Monday, sources said, following another train's return to the North apparently with daily necessities and emergency relief items aboard.
The empty second train arrived in the Chinese border city earlier in the day, shortly after the first train departed the city at around 7 a.m. to return to the North's Sinuiju, they said.
The first train had arrived in Dandong the previous day, marking the first such train operation in 1 1/2 years after the North shut down its borders to stave off the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was not immediately clear what the train carried home, but the sources said daily necessities, medical supplies and other emergency relief items seem to have been on board, with the train consisting of at least 15 cars.
The train services came ahead of such key events as the Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 1 this year, the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics on Feb. 4 and the Feb. 16 birthday of Kim Jong-il, the late father of the current leader, Kim Jong-un.
South Korean sources said the North could continue shipping necessary materials from China via land routes starting with the latest train operation.
(END)
-
BTS-inspired webtoon to be released this week
-
(LEAD) Daily infections over 4,000 for 2nd day; imported cases hit record high
-
(URGENT) 1 person recovered from Gwangju construction accident site pronounced dead: officials
-
Moon expresses condolences over death of pilot in F-5E crash
-
(LEAD) U.S. reaffirms security commitment to S. Korea following NK missile tests
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Cold War-era anti-communist slogan springs back to life in presidential race
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it has succeeded in final test-firing of hypersonic missile
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea announces firing of 2 train-borne guided missiles into East Sea
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
N. Korea fires an unidentified projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 apparent ballistic missiles eastward from Pyongyang airfield: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires an unidentified projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military