Foreign children in Seoul to receive education fee support from March: education office
SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- Foreign children aged 3-5 in Seoul will receive education fee support equivalent to that for South Korean children from March, the city's education office said Monday.
The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education will provide up to 150,000 won (US$126) -- 100,000 won for daytime programs and 50,000 won for after-school programs -- per month to foreign children enrolled in public kindergartens.
Up to 350,000 won -- 280,000 won for daytime and 70,000 won for after-school programs-- will be given to those enrolled in private kindergartens.
Only those aged between 3 and 5 with foreigner registration will be eligible for the aid.
There are currently 318 foreign children enlisted in public kindergartens, including 264 who also take after-school classes. There are 366 children in private ones, including 313 taking after-school programs.
The education office has earmarked 1.87 billion won for the handouts.
Parents can apply for their children's education fee support at kindergartens with required documents, including the alien registration card.
