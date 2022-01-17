Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Lotte Giants hire ex-MLB pitcher Royce Ring as pitching coordinator

All News 11:41 January 17, 2022

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean baseball club Lotte Giants announced Monday they have acquired former major league pitcher Royce Ring as their new pitching coordinator.

Ring, 41, spent his pitching career with the New York Mets, the San Diego Padres, the Atlanta Braves and the New York Yankees between 2005 and 2010. After retiring in 2014, Ring began working as a minor league pitching coach in the Mets' minor leagues.

This photo provided by the Lotte Giants on Jan. 17, 2022, shows the Korea Baseball Organization club's new pitching coordinator, Royce Ring. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Last year, he worked with the Mets' High-A affiliate, Brookyln Cyclones.

The Giants said Ring has an intimate understanding of advanced data and sophisticated analytics tools, and he will prepare training programs customized to individual pitchers to help with their development.

The Giants earlier hired former Mets' assistant pitching coach Ricky Meinhold as their director of pitching, and former World Series-winning catcher Gerald Laird as catching coach. Their American manager, Larry Sutton, will be entering his first full season in charge after taking over in the middle of last year.

