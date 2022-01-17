SEOUL -- At the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, South Korean speed skater Chung Jae-won was a precocious teenager, still about four months away from his 17th birthday. He teamed up with Lee Seung-hoon, 13 years his senior, and Kim Min-seok, two years older than Chung, for the men's team pursuit silver medal. Chung became the youngest Korean speed skater to reach an Olympic podium.