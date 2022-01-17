S. Korean Kwon Soon-woo earns 1st career win at Australian Open
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean tennis player Kwon Soon-woo finally has a win at the Australian Open after five tries.
Kwon defeated Holger Rune of Denmark in five sets, 3-6, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, in the opening round of the first Grand Slam tournament of the year in Melbourne on Monday.
Kwon, world No. 54, had been knocked out of the first round in 2018, 2020 and 2021, and was sent home in the qualifying stage in 2019.
Kwon, 24, has now reached at least the second round in all four majors. He went to the second round at the U.S. Open in 2020, second round at Wimbledon in 2021 and third round at the French Open in 2021.
In the next round, Kwon will face world No. 14 from Canada, Denis Shapovalov. Shapovalov beat Kwon in the second round of the U.S. Open two years ago in their only previous meeting.
Kwon had a shaky start at Monday's match, with Rune breaking him twice. Kwon bounced back in the second set to even the match, but Rune answered right back by taking the third set.
Rune, the 2019 French Open junior singles champion, broke Kwon to begin the fourth set, but the 18-year-old Dane was hobbled by an apparent leg injury.
Kwon dropped just four more games the rest of the way and finished off Rune in three hours and five minutes.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS-inspired webtoon to be released this week
-
(LEAD) Daily infections over 4,000 for 2nd day; imported cases hit record high
-
(URGENT) 1 person recovered from Gwangju construction accident site pronounced dead: officials
-
Moon expresses condolences over death of pilot in F-5E crash
-
(LEAD) U.S. reaffirms security commitment to S. Korea following NK missile tests
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Cold War-era anti-communist slogan springs back to life in presidential race
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it has succeeded in final test-firing of hypersonic missile
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea announces firing of 2 train-borne guided missiles into East Sea
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
N. Korea fires an unidentified projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 apparent ballistic missiles eastward from Pyongyang airfield: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires an unidentified projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military