ABS issuance down 22 pct in 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- The issuance of asset-backed securities (ABS) in South Korea shrank 22 percent on-year in 2021 due to declined sales of government-led mortgage securities, data showed Tuesday.
The ABS issued last year were valued at 61.7 trillion won (US$51.8 billion), down 17.4 trillion won from a year earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
ABS refer to securities based on such assets as mortgages, auto loans, credit-card receivables and student loans.
The decline stemmed mostly from a fall in the issuance of mortgage-backed securities (MBS) by the state-run Korea Housing Finance Corp.
The agency sold 36.6 trillion won worth of MBS last year, down 12 trillion won from a year earlier, the data showed.
Financial firms' ABS issuance declined 2.9 trillion won on-year to 15.8 trillion won. The ABS issuance by non-financial firms also fell 2.5 trillion to 9.3 trillion won.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS-inspired webtoon to be released this week
-
(LEAD) Daily infections over 4,000 for 2nd day; imported cases hit record high
-
(URGENT) 1 person recovered from Gwangju construction accident site pronounced dead: officials
-
Moon expresses condolences over death of pilot in F-5E crash
-
(LEAD) U.S. reaffirms security commitment to S. Korea following NK missile tests
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it has succeeded in final test-firing of hypersonic missile
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea announces firing of 2 train-borne guided missiles into East Sea
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
Moon not considering attending Beijing Olympics: Cheong Wa Dae
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 apparent ballistic missiles eastward from Pyongyang airfield: S. Korean military
-
Man sets himself on fire over feud with international marriage agency
-
(4th LD) N. Korea fires 2 apparent ballistic missiles eastward from Pyongyang airfield: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) Another N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese border city: sources
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 2 apparent ballistic missiles eastward from Pyongyang airfield: S. Korean military