KT partners with Shinhan Bank to develop AI, metaverse services
SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp., South Korea's major telecom operator, said Monday it has partnered with major South Korean lender Shinhan Bank to collaborate in new businesses, including artificial intelligence and platform services.
KT said it will also acquire a 2.1 percent stake in Shinhan Bank for 437.5 billion won (US$366.9 million) next week to ensure stable partnership of the two companies.
Under the partnership, KT and Shinhan Bank will kick off 23 projects in artificial intelligence, non-fungible tokens, metaverse, platform and others.
The two companies also plan to cooperate in fostering new digital finance services, including developing an AI call center operator specializing in finance.
KT said it ultimately seeks to enter the global platform market through the success of the partnership.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS-inspired webtoon to be released this week
-
(LEAD) Daily infections over 4,000 for 2nd day; imported cases hit record high
-
(URGENT) 1 person recovered from Gwangju construction accident site pronounced dead: officials
-
Moon expresses condolences over death of pilot in F-5E crash
-
(LEAD) U.S. reaffirms security commitment to S. Korea following NK missile tests
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it has succeeded in final test-firing of hypersonic missile
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea announces firing of 2 train-borne guided missiles into East Sea
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
In-ground traffic lights installed across Seoul for 'smartphone zombies'
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 apparent ballistic missiles eastward from Pyongyang airfield: S. Korean military
-
N. Korea fires an unidentified projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires an unidentified projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources