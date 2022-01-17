KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DongkukStlMill 16,650 DN 850
CJ 79,700 DN 1,600
TaihanElecWire 1,695 DN 20
LX INT 25,550 DN 450
Hyundai M&F INS 26,100 DN 300
DB HiTek 83,600 DN 900
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 91,100 DN 2,800
ShinhanGroup 38,850 DN 450
HITEJINRO 30,300 DN 600
Yuhan 60,400 DN 600
SLCORP 29,850 DN 50
CJ LOGISTICS 123,500 DN 1,000
DOOSAN 106,500 DN 6,000
KCC 376,000 UP 1,500
SKBP 87,600 DN 4,200
NEXENTIRE 7,150 DN 70
CHONGKUNDANG 98,600 DN 1,900
AmoreG 41,000 DN 350
HyundaiMtr 205,000 DN 4,000
ORION Holdings 15,000 DN 100
Daesang 22,700 0
SKNetworks 4,810 DN 70
POSCO CHEMICAL 128,000 DN 2,000
BoryungPharm 13,400 DN 150
LOTTE Fine Chem 72,500 DN 1,300
HYUNDAI STEEL 43,200 DN 1,650
Shinsegae 240,500 DN 1,500
LG Corp. 80,500 DN 1,500
Nongshim 314,500 DN 500
SGBC 67,500 DN 1,700
Hyosung 89,900 DN 800
LOTTE 28,650 DN 250
SK Discovery 44,650 DN 950
LS 55,100 DN 1,900
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES102000 DN4000
GC Corp 200,000 DN 4,000
GS E&C 42,800 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 641,000 DN 6,000
LotteChilsung 138,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,270 DN 80
(MORE)
