KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
POSCO 292,500 DN 6,500
DongwonInd 222,500 DN 1,500
DB INSURANCE 64,500 DN 100
SamsungElec 77,500 UP 200
NHIS 12,000 DN 50
BukwangPharm 11,550 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 111,000 DN 1,000
Daewoong 30,400 DN 2,750
TaekwangInd 1,115,000 UP 8,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,990 DN 30
KAL 28,250 DN 650
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,080 0
DL 64,600 UP 100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,450 DN 200
KIA CORP. 82,700 DN 1,100
SK hynix 127,000 DN 1,500
Youngpoong 662,000 DN 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 43,850 DN 1,000
CUCKOO HOMESYS 37,500 DN 400
SamsungF&MIns 214,500 DN 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,150 DN 500
Kogas 36,350 DN 650
Hanwha 31,350 DN 600
GCH Corp 25,950 UP 550
KPIC 179,000 DN 4,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,580 DN 60
SKC 156,000 DN 1,000
GS Retail 28,950 DN 100
Ottogi 438,500 0
MERITZ SECU 6,250 DN 140
HtlShilla 75,100 DN 2,300
Hanmi Science 48,550 DN 1,300
SamsungElecMech 184,000 DN 4,000
Hanssem 84,100 DN 800
KSOE 93,300 DN 4,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,530 DN 140
OCI 94,500 0
IS DONGSEO 48,300 UP 1,100
HyundaiMipoDock 78,500 DN 2,200
S-Oil 93,600 DN 1,100
(MORE)
-
BTS-inspired webtoon to be released this week
-
(LEAD) Daily infections over 4,000 for 2nd day; imported cases hit record high
-
(URGENT) 1 person recovered from Gwangju construction accident site pronounced dead: officials
-
Moon expresses condolences over death of pilot in F-5E crash
-
(LEAD) U.S. reaffirms security commitment to S. Korea following NK missile tests
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it has succeeded in final test-firing of hypersonic missile
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea announces firing of 2 train-borne guided missiles into East Sea
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
In-ground traffic lights installed across Seoul for 'smartphone zombies'
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 apparent ballistic missiles eastward from Pyongyang airfield: S. Korean military
-
N. Korea fires an unidentified projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires an unidentified projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources