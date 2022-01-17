KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LG Innotek 359,000 DN 25,500
LS ELECTRIC 54,100 DN 1,400
KorZinc 548,000 UP 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 213,000 DN 3,500
HMM 25,050 DN 150
HYUNDAI WIA 73,900 DN 1,400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 38,050 DN 1,050
MS IND 28,100 DN 350
KumhoPetrochem 167,500 DN 6,500
Mobis 250,500 DN 5,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 52,500 DN 400
S-1 70,300 DN 1,800
Hanchem 261,000 DN 3,000
KEPCO 21,300 DN 100
SamsungSecu 42,100 DN 450
KG DONGBU STL 10,850 DN 450
SKTelecom 55,800 DN 500
SNT MOTIV 45,900 DN 100
HyundaiElev 39,900 DN 50
DWS 56,900 UP 2,100
SAMSUNG SDS 150,000 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,950 DN 800
KUMHOTIRE 4,310 DN 55
Hanon Systems 12,000 DN 400
SK 241,500 DN 2,500
ShinpoongPharm 26,000 DN 850
Handsome 36,350 UP 900
ZINUS 73,000 UP 1,500
Asiana Airlines 18,450 DN 900
COWAY 73,100 DN 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 84,400 DN 1,500
IBK 10,650 DN 150
DONGSUH 29,400 DN 300
SamsungEng 22,950 DN 600
SAMSUNG C&T 113,000 DN 2,000
PanOcean 5,260 DN 130
SAMSUNG CARD 30,900 DN 250
CheilWorldwide 22,050 DN 550
KT 31,000 DN 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL129500 DN4000
