KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE TOUR 17,250 DN 300
LG Uplus 13,150 DN 300
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,100 DN 400
KT&G 78,900 UP 200
DHICO 19,800 DN 350
Doosanfc 41,400 UP 300
LG Display 23,600 DN 450
Kangwonland 25,650 UP 250
NAVER 343,500 UP 1,500
Kakao 92,900 DN 1,000
NCsoft 588,000 UP 5,000
KIWOOM 102,000 0
DSME 23,500 DN 1,750
HDSINFRA 6,470 DN 240
DWEC 5,770 DN 190
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,900 UP 50
CJ CheilJedang 378,000 UP 1,500
DongwonF&B 189,000 DN 1,500
KEPCO KPS 35,050 DN 800
LGH&H 957,000 DN 17,000
LGCHEM 707,000 DN 9,000
KEPCO E&C 76,900 DN 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 62,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 22,450 0
LGELECTRONICS 140,500 DN 5,500
Celltrion 160,000 DN 11,000
Huchems 22,900 DN 450
DAEWOONG PHARM 143,500 DN 16,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 73,800 DN 200
KIH 78,600 DN 1,000
GS 39,150 DN 750
CJ CGV 24,050 DN 300
LIG Nex1 68,100 DN 3,400
Fila Holdings 31,600 DN 750
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 170,000 DN 3,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 45,100 DN 1,100
HANWHA LIFE 3,230 DN 40
AMOREPACIFIC 149,500 DN 2,500
FOOSUNG 24,950 0
SK Innovation 265,000 UP 1,500
