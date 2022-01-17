POONGSAN 32,950 DN 400

KBFinancialGroup 61,200 DN 1,000

Hansae 23,500 UP 200

Youngone Corp 47,250 DN 350

CSWIND 61,000 DN 1,100

GKL 13,500 DN 250

KOLON IND 66,500 DN 900

HanmiPharm 256,500 DN 7,500

Meritz Financial 54,500 UP 2,600

BNK Financial Group 8,580 DN 290

emart 143,000 DN 1,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY373 00 DN2350

KOLMAR KOREA 37,800 DN 750

PIAM 53,800 UP 700

HANJINKAL 56,600 DN 600

DoubleUGames 53,600 DN 600

CUCKOO 18,450 DN 200

COSMAX 77,300 DN 1,100

MANDO 57,800 DN 400

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 826,000 DN 24,000

Doosan Bobcat 40,250 DN 450

H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,150 UP 50

Netmarble 112,000 UP 1,500

KRAFTON 341,000 DN 2,500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S52300 DN1300

ORION 103,500 DN 2,500

HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,700 DN 650

BGF Retail 151,000 UP 7,000

SKCHEM 142,000 DN 5,000

HDC-OP 18,750 DN 150

HYOSUNG TNC 510,000 DN 19,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 522,000 DN 11,000

SKBS 196,500 DN 3,500

WooriFinancialGroup 14,800 DN 200

KakaoBank 45,100 DN 1,200

HYBE 280,000 DN 4,000

SK ie technology 149,000 DN 1,500

DL E&C 126,000 DN 1,500

kakaopay 139,500 DN 4,000

SKSQUARE 59,300 UP 300

(END)