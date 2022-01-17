KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
POONGSAN 32,950 DN 400
KBFinancialGroup 61,200 DN 1,000
Hansae 23,500 UP 200
Youngone Corp 47,250 DN 350
CSWIND 61,000 DN 1,100
GKL 13,500 DN 250
KOLON IND 66,500 DN 900
HanmiPharm 256,500 DN 7,500
Meritz Financial 54,500 UP 2,600
BNK Financial Group 8,580 DN 290
emart 143,000 DN 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY373 00 DN2350
KOLMAR KOREA 37,800 DN 750
PIAM 53,800 UP 700
HANJINKAL 56,600 DN 600
DoubleUGames 53,600 DN 600
CUCKOO 18,450 DN 200
COSMAX 77,300 DN 1,100
MANDO 57,800 DN 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 826,000 DN 24,000
Doosan Bobcat 40,250 DN 450
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,150 UP 50
Netmarble 112,000 UP 1,500
KRAFTON 341,000 DN 2,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S52300 DN1300
ORION 103,500 DN 2,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,700 DN 650
BGF Retail 151,000 UP 7,000
SKCHEM 142,000 DN 5,000
HDC-OP 18,750 DN 150
HYOSUNG TNC 510,000 DN 19,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 522,000 DN 11,000
SKBS 196,500 DN 3,500
WooriFinancialGroup 14,800 DN 200
KakaoBank 45,100 DN 1,200
HYBE 280,000 DN 4,000
SK ie technology 149,000 DN 1,500
DL E&C 126,000 DN 1,500
kakaopay 139,500 DN 4,000
SKSQUARE 59,300 UP 300
(END)
