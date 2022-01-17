Seoul condemns Tokyo's sovereignty claim to Dokdo
SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Monday denounced Japan's repeated sovereignty claim to the easternmost islets of Dokdo and urged the neighbor to face up to history in order to improve bilateral relations.
The foreign ministry lodged a strong protest after Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi reiterated Tokyo's stance on the East Sea outcroppings in his parliamentary speech earlier in the day.
"The Japanese government should stop its unreasonable claim to Dokdo, which is clearly our inherent territory historically, geographically and by international law," ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam said in a statement.
"It will have to clearly recognize that right history perceptions serve as the foundation for the development of forward-looking bilateral relations," he noted.
The islets, effectively controlled by South Korea with a small police unit stationed, have long been a source of diplomatic stand-offs between the two sides as a legacy of Japan's imperialistic past.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS-inspired webtoon to be released this week
-
(LEAD) Daily infections over 4,000 for 2nd day; imported cases hit record high
-
(URGENT) 1 person recovered from Gwangju construction accident site pronounced dead: officials
-
Moon expresses condolences over death of pilot in F-5E crash
-
(LEAD) U.S. reaffirms security commitment to S. Korea following NK missile tests
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it has succeeded in final test-firing of hypersonic missile
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea announces firing of 2 train-borne guided missiles into East Sea
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
In-ground traffic lights installed across Seoul for 'smartphone zombies'
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 apparent ballistic missiles eastward from Pyongyang airfield: S. Korean military
-
N. Korea fires an unidentified projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires an unidentified projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources