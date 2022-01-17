Nuke envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold phone talks over N. Korea's latest projectile launches
SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- The top nuclear envoys of South Korea, the United States and Japan held a discussion Monday about North Korea's latest apparent missile test and agreed to maintain the close trilateral cooperation in the region, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Noh Kyu-duk, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, had the emergency consultations with his American and Japanese counterparts -- Sung Kim and Takehiro Funakoshi -- hours after the North lobbed two suspected short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea, the fourth show of force this year.
The envoys shared the assessment of Monday's projectile launches and discussed countermeasures, the ministry said.
"Paying keen attention to North Korea's next moves, they agreed to maintain close trilateral cooperation for the stable management of the situation on the Korean Peninsula and resumption of dialogue (with the North) at an early date," it said in a press statement.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS-inspired webtoon to be released this week
-
(LEAD) Daily infections over 4,000 for 2nd day; imported cases hit record high
-
(URGENT) 1 person recovered from Gwangju construction accident site pronounced dead: officials
-
Moon expresses condolences over death of pilot in F-5E crash
-
(LEAD) U.S. reaffirms security commitment to S. Korea following NK missile tests
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it has succeeded in final test-firing of hypersonic missile
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea announces firing of 2 train-borne guided missiles into East Sea
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
In-ground traffic lights installed across Seoul for 'smartphone zombies'
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 apparent ballistic missiles eastward from Pyongyang airfield: S. Korean military
-
N. Korea fires an unidentified projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires an unidentified projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources