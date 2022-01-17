U.S. diplomat exercises diplomatic immunity in suspected hit-and-run accident in Seoul: police
SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- Police have closed a probe into a suspected hit-and-run accident involving a U.S. diplomat after the diplomat exercised diplomatic immunity, officials said Monday.
The police earlier booked and tried to interrogate the second secretary, whose identity was withheld, on suspicions of rear-ending a taxi's bumper while changing lanes near the Namsan No. 3 tunnel in central Seoul in November.
The Yongsan Police Station in charge of the case was, however, informed via the foreign ministry on Friday the diplomat's decision "not to give up diplomatic immunity," according to police officials.
Upon the notification, the police closed its probe into the case, the officials said.
"We needed further investigations as to whether the driver was aware of the accident ... but decided to terminate the probe because of the exercise of diplomatic immunity," a police official said.
