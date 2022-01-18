N. Korea says it confirmed accuracy of tactical guided missiles in test-firing
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Tuesday that it conducted the test-firing of two tactical guided missiles a day earlier to confirm the weapons system's accuracy.
On Monday, South Korea's military said the North fired two suspected short-range ballistic missiles eastward from the Sunan airfield in Pyongyang, marking its fourth show of force this month.
"The two tactical guided missiles launched in the western area of the DPRK precisely hit an island target in the East Sea of Korea," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said. "The Academy of Defence Science confirmed the accuracy, security and efficiency of the operation of the weapon system under production."
DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
(END)
