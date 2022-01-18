Korean-language dailies

-- HDC chairman offers to resign over building collapse but will remain major shareholder (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Public sentiment against Moon biggest hurdle for presidential candidate Lee (Kookmin Daily)

-- China's GDP growth slows to 4 pct in Q4 (Donga llbo)

-- Economic growth slows in G2 countries (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Lee seeks to differentiate from Moon; Yoon seeks alliance with Ahn (Segye Times)

-- N. Korea fires 4th missile this year (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Yoon leads Lee 36 pct to 33 pct (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Gov't hints at most strict punishment to be applied for HDC Hyundai Development over building collapse (Hankyoreh)

-- 50 days ahead of presidential elections, uncertainty remains over who will win (Hankook libo)

-- Global CEOs say biggest threat this year 'cybersecurity' (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- KT forges tech, finance alliance with Shinhan Bank (Korea Economic Daily)

