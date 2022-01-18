(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 18)

The United Nations conveyed its will to provide 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the North last October, via the North's U.N. envoy Kim Sung. Experts share the notion that Pyongyang has begun to seriously consider accepting the vaccines due to lingering quarantine anxiety despite the need to open trade with China. North Korea has been suffering from an extreme economic crunch and has remained the only country that has yet to begin vaccinations. The U.S. Joe Biden administration is also taking flak as it has made little effort to improve ties with the North in its first year, despite saying it was open to dialogue.