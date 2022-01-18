(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 18)

HDC — one of top 10 constructors in terms of the amount of contracts with subcontractors — cannot avoid criticism for a lack of respect for safety. The company was also involved in the deadly collapse last June of a five-story building in a redevelopment zone in the same city. At that time, nine people died. The Ministry of Employment and Labor should be held accountable for its overly light punishment of HDC — 33.2 million won ($27,852) in fines.