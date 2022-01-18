Today in Korean history
Jan. 19
1946 -- Rightist and leftist Korean students clash over whether the Korean Peninsula should be placed under a U.N. trusteeship.
1949 -- The South Korean government applies for membership in the U.N.
1967 -- A South Korean patrol boat is sunk by artillery fired by the North Korean army while protecting South Korean fishing boats operating near the inter-Korean maritime border in the East Sea.
1979 -- South Korean President Park Chung-hee calls for inter-Korean dialogue during a press conference for the new year.
1994 -- James Woolsey, the director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, makes a secret visit to Seoul for talks with South Korean President Kim Young-sam on ways to prevent North Korea's development of nuclear weapons.
2004 -- North Korea proposes an inter-Korean meeting to discuss ways of reunifying the peninsula "independent of foreign intervention." North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly Vice President Yang Hyong-sop, speaking to a joint conference of government, party and civilian representatives, says the meeting could be held in Pyongyang, Seoul, Mount Geumgang or any place agreed upon by the two sides.
2006 -- South Korean slugger Lee Seung-yuop joins the Yomiuri Giants in Japanese professional baseball after his two-year deal with the Chiba Lotte Marines expires.
2010 -- The Korean Olympic Committee announces a delegation of 45 athletes to compete at the Vancouver Winter Olympics.
2014 -- China opens a memorial hall honoring Korean independence fighter Ahn Jung-geun in Harbin Station, Harbin. Ahn shot dead Hirobumi Ito, the first Japanese governor-general of Korea, in the Chinese city in October 1909 prior to the beginning of Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula. Ahn was executed at a Japanese prison in the northern Chinese city of Ryojun, now called Lushun, in 1910.
2015 -- South Korea and Japan hold talks on Tokyo's sexual enslavement of Korean women during World War II, one of the most knotty issues for bilateral ties, without producing a breakthrough.
2016 -- South Korea's environment ministry asks the prosecution to investigate the local unit of Volkswagen over its plan to recall diesel-powered vehicles sold here, claiming the measure is insufficient.
2020 -- Shin Kyuk-ho, founder and honorary chairman of South Korea's retail giant Lotte Group, dies of a chronic illness at the age of 99.
2021 -- A special prosecution team officially wraps up a 14-month probe into the 2014 sinking of the ferry Sewol that killed more than 300 people, mostly teenagers.
(END)
-
BTS-inspired webtoon to be released this week
-
(LEAD) Daily infections over 4,000 for 2nd day; imported cases hit record high
-
(URGENT) 1 person recovered from Gwangju construction accident site pronounced dead: officials
-
Moon expresses condolences over death of pilot in F-5E crash
-
(LEAD) U.S. reaffirms security commitment to S. Korea following NK missile tests
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it has succeeded in final test-firing of hypersonic missile
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea announces firing of 2 train-borne guided missiles into East Sea
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
Moon not considering attending Beijing Olympics: Cheong Wa Dae
-
Man sets himself on fire over feud with international marriage agency
-
(4th LD) N. Korea fires 2 apparent ballistic missiles eastward from Pyongyang airfield: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 apparent ballistic missiles eastward from Pyongyang airfield: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) Another N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese border city: sources
-
(LEAD) Daily cases back above 4,000 amid omicron woes