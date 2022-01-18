Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 January 18, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 00/-10 Cloudy 20

Incheon -1/-9 Sunny 10

Suwon 01/-10 Sunny 10

Cheongju 02/-8 Sunny 0

Daejeon 03/-9 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 01/-14 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 03/-7 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 03/-7 Sunny 0

Gwangju 05/-5 Sunny 0

Jeju 07/03 Cloudy 0

Daegu 04/-7 Sunny 0

Busan 06/-5 Sunny 0

