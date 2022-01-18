Enhypen's repackage album sold 510,000 copies in first week
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy group Enhypen's latest repackage album sold more than 500,000 copies in the first week of its release, the group's management agency said Tuesday.
"Dimension: Answer," a repackaged version of the group's first full-length album "Dimension: Dilemma" released in October, has sold 514,291 copies for a week from last Monday when the album dropped, Belift Lab said, citing data from Hanteo Chart, a local album sales tracker.
It was the second straight success for the rookie group after the first full album became a million seller.
The repackage album has been performing well on domestic and overseas music charts.
It topped iTunes Top Albums chart in 10 countries or regions the day after its release with the main track "Blessed-Cursed" rising to the top of a Japanese music chart.
The seven-piece group was formed through the TV audition program "I-Land" (2020), co-produced by entertainment industry giants CJ ENM and Hybe, and airing on the music cable TV channel Mnet, and debuted in November 2020 with its first EP "Border: Day One."
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS-inspired webtoon to be released this week
-
(LEAD) Daily infections over 4,000 for 2nd day; imported cases hit record high
-
(URGENT) 1 person recovered from Gwangju construction accident site pronounced dead: officials
-
Moon expresses condolences over death of pilot in F-5E crash
-
(LEAD) U.S. reaffirms security commitment to S. Korea following NK missile tests
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it has succeeded in final test-firing of hypersonic missile
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea announces firing of 2 train-borne guided missiles into East Sea
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
Moon not considering attending Beijing Olympics: Cheong Wa Dae
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 apparent ballistic missiles eastward from Pyongyang airfield: S. Korean military
-
Man sets himself on fire over feud with international marriage agency
-
(4th LD) N. Korea fires 2 apparent ballistic missiles eastward from Pyongyang airfield: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) Another N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese border city: sources
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 2 apparent ballistic missiles eastward from Pyongyang airfield: S. Korean military