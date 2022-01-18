Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks open slightly lower amid inflation uncertainties

All News 09:29 January 18, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened a tad lower Tuesday, weighed down by persistent inflation woes at home and in the United States.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged up 1.08 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,973.56 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Stocks came off to a lackluster start after the key stock index retreated for the previous three straight sessions amid jitters over the U.S. Federal Reserve's faster-than-anticipated tapering and rate hikes to tame inflation. The Bank of Korea's rate hike last week also weighed on investor sentiment.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics slipped 0.26 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix decreased 1.18 percent.

Internet portal operator Naver edged up 0.15 percent, while leading carmaker Hyundai Motor shed 0.98 percent.

Giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics lost 1.09 percent, and steelmaker POSCO declined 2.05 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,190.55 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.15 won from the previous session's close.

