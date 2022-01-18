Military reports 24 more COVID-19 cases
All News 10:18 January 18, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Tuesday reported 24 additional COVID-19 cases, including 23 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,657.
Of the new cases, 19 are from the Army, three from the Air Force and two from the Marine Corps.
Currently, 237 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,833 are breakthrough cases.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
