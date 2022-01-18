Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 24 more COVID-19 cases

All News 10:18 January 18, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Tuesday reported 24 additional COVID-19 cases, including 23 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,657.

Of the new cases, 19 are from the Army, three from the Air Force and two from the Marine Corps.

Currently, 237 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,833 are breakthrough cases.

Soldiers get booster shots at an inoculation center in Yongin, 49 kilometers south of Seoul, in this file photo released by the Ministry of National Defense on Dec. 13, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

