KT partners with Russia's Yandex on developing delivery robots

All News 11:08 January 18, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp., South Korea's major telecom operator, said Tuesday it has partnered with an affiliate of Russian tech giant Yandex to jointly develop delivery robots.

KT and Yandex Self-Driving Group inked an agreement in Moscow to develop and roll out an autonomous delivery robot within this year and to cooperate in developing new AI robot solutions, the company said.

The two companies also plan to set up a task force committed to collaborating in other information and communication technology (ICT) projects, KT said.

Yandex SDG is a spinoff company from the Russian tech giant Yandex focusing on self-driving vehicles. Yandex began testing self-driving car prototypes in 2017 and launched a fully autonomous taxi service in Russia in 2018.

In this photo provided by KT Corp. on Jan. 18, 2022, AI/DX Convergence Business Division head Song Jae-ho (3rd from R) and Yandex SDG CEO Dmitry Polishchuk (4th from R) pose for a photo with other officials after signing a memorandum of understanding for a partnership in delivery robots. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

