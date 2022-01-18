SK Telecom rolls out latest AI speaker with English option
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co., South Korea's top mobile carrier, on Tuesday showcased NUGU Candle SE, the latest model in its artificial intelligence (AI) speaker series.
Last month, the telecom operator joined hands with U.S. retail giant Amazon.com Inc. and launched NUGU Candle, an AI assistant service that supports both Korean and English languages.
NUGU Candle SE is an upgraded version of NUGU Candle, which offers a new color and improved sound quality.
SK Telecom said Amazon's Alexa voice service will be available in the speaker after a software update next month.
Users can start the speaker up by saying the wake-up word "Alexa" for English services to gain access to the news, weather and music streaming services.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS-inspired webtoon to be released this week
-
(LEAD) Daily infections over 4,000 for 2nd day; imported cases hit record high
-
(URGENT) 1 person recovered from Gwangju construction accident site pronounced dead: officials
-
Moon expresses condolences over death of pilot in F-5E crash
-
(LEAD) U.S. reaffirms security commitment to S. Korea following NK missile tests
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it has succeeded in final test-firing of hypersonic missile
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea announces firing of 2 train-borne guided missiles into East Sea
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
Moon not considering attending Beijing Olympics: Cheong Wa Dae
-
Man sets himself on fire over feud with international marriage agency
-
(4th LD) N. Korea fires 2 apparent ballistic missiles eastward from Pyongyang airfield: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 apparent ballistic missiles eastward from Pyongyang airfield: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) Another N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese border city: sources
-
(LEAD) Daily cases back above 4,000 amid omicron woes