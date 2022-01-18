Seoul stocks trade bearish late morning amid inflation woes
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded bearish late Tuesday morning, weighed down by persistent inflation woes at home and in the United States.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had slid 6.43 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,883.67 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The market came off to a lackluster start after the key stock index retreated for the previous three straight sessions amid jitters over the U.S. Federal Reserve's faster-than-anticipated tapering and rate hikes to tame inflation. The Bank of Korea's rate hike last week also weighed on investor sentiment.
Large-cap tech and auto shares led the decline.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics slipped 0.26 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix decreased 1.18 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver lost 0.73 percent, with leading carmaker Hyundai Motor shedding 0.98 percent. Steelmaker POSCO declined 2.22 percent.
Among gainers, battery maker Samsung SDI jumped 5.62 percent, with SK Innovation advancing 3.58 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,187.8 won against the U.S. dollar, up 4.9 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS-inspired webtoon to be released this week
-
(LEAD) Daily infections over 4,000 for 2nd day; imported cases hit record high
-
(URGENT) 1 person recovered from Gwangju construction accident site pronounced dead: officials
-
Moon expresses condolences over death of pilot in F-5E crash
-
(LEAD) U.S. reaffirms security commitment to S. Korea following NK missile tests
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it has succeeded in final test-firing of hypersonic missile
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea announces firing of 2 train-borne guided missiles into East Sea
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
Moon not considering attending Beijing Olympics: Cheong Wa Dae
-
Man sets himself on fire over feud with international marriage agency
-
(4th LD) N. Korea fires 2 apparent ballistic missiles eastward from Pyongyang airfield: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 apparent ballistic missiles eastward from Pyongyang airfield: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) Another N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese border city: sources
-
(LEAD) Daily cases back above 4,000 amid omicron woes