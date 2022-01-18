Won's steep descent caused by high commodity prices, reliance on China, foreigners' selloff
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's currency has depreciated against the U.S. dollar more steeply than other currencies due to soaring prices of raw materials, the country's heavy dependence on the Chinese economy and foreigners' selling of local stocks, a central bank report showed Tuesday.
South Korea's won has fallen about 9 percent against the dollar since early last year amid expectations that the dollar will gain strength due to the U.S. Federal Reserve's faster-than-expected tapering and rate hikes, but the Bank of Korea said the won's descent has been steeper than other currencies.
A major reason for the steeper descent was soaring prices of raw materials, which have worsened trading terms for South Korea and negatively impacted its economy.
The report also cited South Korea's growing reliance on China's economy as another reason, saying concerns over an economic slowdown in China have put additional downward pressure on the Korean currency.
Foreign investors' sell-off of local stocks has also played a part to cause the won to depreciate against the dollar.
Foreign investors have increased their selling of overvalued stocks in South Korea as part of their global portfolio rebalancing, causing the dollar outflow and the won's descent, the report said.
The report underlined the need for stepped-up monitoring on the forex market and global money flows, given that the won-dollar exchange rates are being affected by a combination of such diverse factors other than inflation woes in the U.S.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS-inspired webtoon to be released this week
-
(LEAD) Daily infections over 4,000 for 2nd day; imported cases hit record high
-
(URGENT) 1 person recovered from Gwangju construction accident site pronounced dead: officials
-
Moon expresses condolences over death of pilot in F-5E crash
-
(LEAD) U.S. reaffirms security commitment to S. Korea following NK missile tests
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it has succeeded in final test-firing of hypersonic missile
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea announces firing of 2 train-borne guided missiles into East Sea
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
Moon not considering attending Beijing Olympics: Cheong Wa Dae
-
Man sets himself on fire over feud with international marriage agency
-
(4th LD) N. Korea fires 2 apparent ballistic missiles eastward from Pyongyang airfield: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 apparent ballistic missiles eastward from Pyongyang airfield: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) Another N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese border city: sources
-
(LEAD) Daily cases back above 4,000 amid omicron woes