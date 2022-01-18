Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Short tracker Shim Suk-hee to miss Beijing 2022 after losing injunction bid against ban

All News 14:09 January 18, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean short track speed skater Shim Suk-hee has lost her injunction bid against an Olympic ban, legal sources said Tuesday, as her attempt to regain eligibility for Beijing 2022 crashed and burned.

The sources said the Seoul Eastern District Court rejected Shim's application for an injunction to lift a two-month ban by the Korea Skating Union (KSU) issued in December.

In this file photo from Dec. 21, 2021, South Korean short track speed skater Shim Suk-hee speaks to reporters before attending a disciplinary hearing by the Korea Skating Union (KSU) at the KSU's headquarters in Seoul. (Yonhap)

Shim was suspended for making disparaging comments on her teammates and coaches in a text exchange with a coach during the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. Those text messages were reported by an online outlet in October last year.

The KSU's two-month suspension ruled Shim, a two-time Olympic relay champion, out of the Feb. 4-20 Beijing Winter Games. Instead of appealing the decision with the national Olympic body, Shim went straight to court and filed for an injunction on Jan. 6. The hearing was held last Wednesday and the court sided with the KSU.

South Korea, the most successful country in Olympic short track history with 24 gold medals, will now forge ahead without Shim.

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Beijing Winter Olympics #short track speed skating
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!