Samsung unveils new mobile processor with stronger graphic performance
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday unveiled an advanced mobile application processor in the latest move to bolster its minimal presence in the global mobile application processor market.
Samsung said the new processor, the Exynos 2200, is built on the most advanced 4-nanometer extreme ultraviolet lithography process and is empowered with the Xclipse graphics processing unit jointly developed with Santa Clara, California-based Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD).
The processor comes with enhanced visual capabilities and artificial intelligence, the company said, which enables users to have upgraded gaming experiences that were previously possible only on PCs, laptops and consoles.
The upcoming Galaxy S22 series are expected to use the Exynos 2200. The processor is currently in mass production, the company said.
According to the industry tracker Counterpoint Research, Samsung ranked fifth in the global smartphone AP market with 5 percent of market share in the third quarter of last year, down from 10 percent a year earlier.
Taiwan's MediaTek topped the list with 40 percent, followed by Qualcomm with 27 percent, Apple with 15 percent and UNISOC, a Chinese firm, with 10 percent.
"With the Xclipse, our new mobile GPU built with RDNA 2 graphics technology from the industry leader AMD, the Exynos 2200 will redefine the mobile gaming experience, aided by enhanced graphics and AI performance," said Park Yong-in, president of Samsung's System LSI Business developing a range of mobile processors.
"As well as bringing the best mobile experience to the users, Samsung will continue its efforts to lead the journey in logic chip innovation" he said.
