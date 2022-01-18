KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
TaihanElecWire 1,670 DN 25
Hyundai M&F INS 26,400 UP 300
ORION Holdings 14,800 DN 200
Daesang 22,200 DN 500
SKNetworks 4,735 DN 75
LS 53,900 DN 1,200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES103000 UP1000
SLCORP 28,700 DN 1,150
Yuhan 60,100 DN 300
GC Corp 187,000 DN 13,000
GS E&C 40,400 DN 2,400
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 675,000 UP 34,000
SamsungElec 77,000 DN 500
KPIC 174,000 DN 5,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,160 DN 110
POSCO 286,000 DN 6,500
NHIS 11,900 DN 100
DB INSURANCE 64,600 UP 100
DongwonInd 222,500 0
LotteChilsung 139,000 UP 1,000
HyundaiMtr 202,500 DN 2,500
AmoreG 40,900 DN 100
SK Discovery 44,250 DN 400
SK hynix 126,500 DN 500
Youngpoong 654,000 DN 8,000
HyundaiEng&Const 42,700 DN 1,150
CUCKOO HOMESYS 37,700 UP 200
SamsungF&MIns 213,500 DN 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,700 DN 450
Kogas 35,800 DN 550
DongkukStlMill 16,050 DN 600
Hanwha 30,650 DN 700
DB HiTek 83,900 UP 300
CJ 80,000 UP 300
LX INT 25,350 DN 200
Hyosung 87,300 DN 2,600
LOTTE 28,250 DN 400
POSCO CHEMICAL 126,500 DN 1,500
GCH Corp 24,850 DN 1,100
BoryungPharm 13,000 DN 400
