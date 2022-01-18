KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LOTTE Fine Chem 71,100 DN 1,400
HYUNDAI STEEL 42,300 DN 900
SGBC 67,900 UP 400
Shinsegae 241,500 UP 1,000
Nongshim 311,500 DN 3,000
NEXENTIRE 6,800 DN 350
CHONGKUNDANG 96,300 DN 2,300
KCC 383,500 UP 7,500
SKBP 85,200 DN 2,400
BukwangPharm 11,150 DN 400
ILJIN MATERIALS 111,500 UP 500
Daewoong 28,150 DN 2,250
TaekwangInd 1,095,000 DN 20,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,900 DN 90
KAL 28,050 DN 200
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,920 DN 160
LG Corp. 79,300 DN 1,200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 90,100 DN 1,000
ShinhanGroup 38,900 UP 50
HITEJINRO 30,150 DN 150
CJ LOGISTICS 121,500 DN 2,000
DOOSAN 105,500 DN 1,000
DL 62,400 DN 2,200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,050 DN 400
KIA CORP. 82,200 DN 500
ShinpoongPharm 24,600 DN 1,400
HDC-OP 16,100 DN 2,650
KSOE 90,300 DN 3,000
Ottogi 436,000 DN 2,500
MERITZ SECU 6,340 UP 90
HtlShilla 74,300 DN 800
Hanmi Science 47,050 DN 1,500
SamsungElecMech 191,500 UP 7,500
Hanssem 82,600 DN 1,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,460 DN 120
SKC 156,000 0
GS Retail 28,600 DN 350
LS ELECTRIC 53,000 DN 1,100
KorZinc 550,000 UP 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,410 DN 120
