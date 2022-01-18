KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 38,100 UP 50
HyundaiMipoDock 75,800 DN 2,700
MS IND 27,700 DN 400
IS DONGSEO 48,800 UP 500
S-Oil 91,700 DN 1,900
LG Innotek 358,000 DN 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 208,000 DN 5,000
HMM 24,700 DN 350
HYUNDAI WIA 72,400 DN 1,500
KumhoPetrochem 163,500 DN 4,000
Mobis 245,000 DN 5,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 52,000 DN 500
OCI 93,200 DN 1,300
S-1 69,200 DN 1,100
ZINUS 72,900 DN 100
Hanchem 256,000 DN 5,000
DWS 57,400 UP 500
KEPCO 20,900 DN 400
SamsungSecu 41,900 DN 200
KG DONGBU STL 10,450 DN 400
SKTelecom 56,200 UP 400
SNT MOTIV 44,500 DN 1,400
HyundaiElev 39,000 DN 900
SAMSUNG SDS 147,500 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 35,000 UP 50
KUMHOTIRE 4,250 DN 60
Hanon Systems 11,800 DN 200
SK 238,500 DN 3,000
Handsome 35,700 DN 650
Asiana Airlines 17,950 DN 500
COWAY 73,700 UP 600
LOTTE SHOPPING 82,700 DN 1,700
IBK 10,650 0
DONGSUH 29,100 DN 300
SamsungEng 23,050 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 110,000 DN 3,000
PanOcean 5,140 DN 120
SAMSUNG CARD 30,650 DN 250
CheilWorldwide 21,850 DN 200
KT 31,700 UP 700
(MORE)
