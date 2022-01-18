KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL127500 DN2000
LOTTE TOUR 16,900 DN 350
LG Uplus 13,100 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,400 DN 700
KT&G 78,500 DN 400
DHICO 19,050 DN 750
Doosanfc 40,550 DN 850
LG Display 23,150 DN 450
Kangwonland 25,250 DN 400
NAVER 338,000 DN 5,500
Kakao 92,000 DN 900
NCsoft 578,000 DN 10,000
KIWOOM 98,700 DN 3,300
DSME 21,950 DN 1,550
HDSINFRA 6,210 DN 260
DWEC 5,410 DN 360
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,550 DN 350
CJ CheilJedang 372,500 DN 5,500
DongwonF&B 187,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO KPS 34,400 DN 650
LGH&H 953,000 DN 4,000
LGCHEM 694,000 DN 13,000
KEPCO E&C 73,800 DN 3,100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 63,300 UP 800
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,350 DN 1,100
LGELECTRONICS 138,000 DN 2,500
Celltrion 159,500 DN 500
Huchems 22,500 DN 400
DAEWOONG PHARM 135,000 DN 8,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 73,800 0
KIH 77,700 DN 900
GS 39,200 UP 50
CJ CGV 23,800 DN 250
LIG Nex1 62,900 DN 5,200
Fila Holdings 30,800 DN 800
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 165,000 DN 5,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 45,450 UP 350
HANWHA LIFE 3,220 DN 10
AMOREPACIFIC 150,000 UP 500
FOOSUNG 24,800 DN 150
