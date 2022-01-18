SK Innovation 272,000 UP 7,000

POONGSAN 32,100 DN 850

KBFinancialGroup 61,700 UP 500

Hansae 24,850 UP 1,350

Youngone Corp 47,900 UP 650

CSWIND 59,600 DN 1,400

GKL 13,300 DN 200

KOLON IND 65,600 DN 900

HanmiPharm 255,000 DN 1,500

Meritz Financial 51,800 DN 2,700

BNK Financial Group 8,590 UP 10

emart 141,500 DN 1,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY355 00 DN1800

KOLMAR KOREA 37,100 DN 700

PIAM 53,500 DN 300

HANJINKAL 56,000 DN 600

DoubleUGames 52,800 DN 800

CUCKOO 18,500 UP 50

COSMAX 75,000 DN 2,300

MANDO 56,400 DN 1,400

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 806,000 DN 20,000

Doosan Bobcat 40,550 UP 300

H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,200 UP 50

Netmarble 108,500 DN 3,500

KRAFTON 340,500 DN 500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S51000 DN1300

ORION 102,000 DN 1,500

HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,200 DN 500

BGF Retail 149,000 DN 2,000

SKCHEM 141,000 DN 1,000

HYOSUNG TNC 500,000 DN 10,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 517,000 DN 5,000

SKBS 188,500 DN 8,000

WooriFinancialGroup 14,900 UP 100

KakaoBank 43,300 DN 1,800

HYBE 277,500 DN 2,500

SK ie technology 150,500 UP 1,500

DL E&C 122,500 DN 3,500

kakaopay 134,000 DN 5,500

SKSQUARE 62,900 UP 3,600

(END)