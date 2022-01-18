KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SK Innovation 272,000 UP 7,000
POONGSAN 32,100 DN 850
KBFinancialGroup 61,700 UP 500
Hansae 24,850 UP 1,350
Youngone Corp 47,900 UP 650
CSWIND 59,600 DN 1,400
GKL 13,300 DN 200
KOLON IND 65,600 DN 900
HanmiPharm 255,000 DN 1,500
Meritz Financial 51,800 DN 2,700
BNK Financial Group 8,590 UP 10
emart 141,500 DN 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY355 00 DN1800
KOLMAR KOREA 37,100 DN 700
PIAM 53,500 DN 300
HANJINKAL 56,000 DN 600
DoubleUGames 52,800 DN 800
CUCKOO 18,500 UP 50
COSMAX 75,000 DN 2,300
MANDO 56,400 DN 1,400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 806,000 DN 20,000
Doosan Bobcat 40,550 UP 300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,200 UP 50
Netmarble 108,500 DN 3,500
KRAFTON 340,500 DN 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S51000 DN1300
ORION 102,000 DN 1,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,200 DN 500
BGF Retail 149,000 DN 2,000
SKCHEM 141,000 DN 1,000
HYOSUNG TNC 500,000 DN 10,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 517,000 DN 5,000
SKBS 188,500 DN 8,000
WooriFinancialGroup 14,900 UP 100
KakaoBank 43,300 DN 1,800
HYBE 277,500 DN 2,500
SK ie technology 150,500 UP 1,500
DL E&C 122,500 DN 3,500
kakaopay 134,000 DN 5,500
SKSQUARE 62,900 UP 3,600
(END)
