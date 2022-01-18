S. Korean Bond Yields on Jan. 18, 2022
All News 16:35 January 18, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.448 1.455 -0.7
2-year TB 1.969 1.976 -0.7
3-year TB 2.127 2.148 -2.1
10-year TB 2.553 2.568 -1.5
2-year MSB 1.947 1.966 -1.9
3-year CB (AA-) 2.685 2.699 -1.4
91-day CD 1.450 1.440 +1.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
