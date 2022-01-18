Yonhap News Summary
Moon leaves for Saudi Arabia for talks with crown prince
DUBAI -- President Moon Jae-in departed for Saudi Arabia on Tuesday after wrapping up a four-day trip to Dubai that included the signing of a preliminary deal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to sell midrange surface-to-air missiles to the Persian Gulf nation.
The deal was signed after Moon held talks with UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Although Moon's office did not provide details of the deal, media reports have indicated the deal is likely to reach US$3.5 billion.
--------------------
Lee, Yoon neck-and-neck in latest surveys
SEOUL -- The presidential candidates of the ruling and main opposition parties are running neck and neck with support ratings of around 30 percent each, the latest surveys showed Tuesday.
In a survey by Kantar conducted on 1,010 adults on Saturday and Sunday, Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party led Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party 32.8 percent to 31.7 percent, which was within the margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
--------------------
Up to 5cm of snow forecast for Seoul on Wednesday afternoon
SEOUL -- Up to 5 centimeters of snow is forecast to fall in the Seoul metropolitan area Wednesday afternoon, the state weather agency said.
Other parts of the country are also expected to receive snow, as snow clouds have been forming in the Yellow Sea, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
--------------------
Short tracker Shim Suk-hee to miss Beijing 2022 after losing injunction bid against ban
SEOUL -- South Korean short track speed skater Shim Suk-hee has lost her injunction bid against an Olympic ban, legal sources said Tuesday, as her attempt to regain eligibility for Beijing 2022 crashed and burned.
The sources said the Seoul Eastern District Court rejected Shim's application for an injunction to lift a two-month ban by the Korea Skating Union (KSU) issued in December.
--------------------
Gov't to finalize extra budget plan this week
SEOUL -- The government will convene an extra Cabinet meeting this week to finalize a supplementary budget plan aimed at helping small businesses hit by the pandemic, the prime minister's secretariat said Tuesday.
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum will preside over the meeting Friday, a week after he announced the government's plan to draw up an extra budget to assist small businesses and self-employed people.
--------------------
S. Korea aims to minimize market impact of extra budget-related bond sale: official
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to sell similar amounts of state bonds over periods in a bid to minimize its impact on the government bond market as it plans to use debt sale to finance an extra budget, a senior government official said Tuesday.
The finance ministry is working on another round of an extra budget of some 14 trillion won (US$11.7 billion) to support small merchants hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
--------------------
Won's steep descent caused by high commodity prices, reliance on China, foreigners' selloff
SEOUL -- South Korea's currency has depreciated against the U.S. dollar more steeply than other currencies due to soaring prices of raw materials, the country's heavy dependence on the Chinese economy and foreigners' selling of local stocks, a central bank report showed Tuesday.
South Korea's won has fallen about 9 percent against the dollar since early last year amid expectations that the dollar will gain strength due to the U.S. Federal Reserve's faster-than-expected tapering and rate hikes, but the Bank of Korea said the won's descent has been steeper than other currencies.
--------------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks retreat for 4th straight session amid inflation worries
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks extended their losing streak to a fourth consecutive session on Tuesday, as inflation woes at home and in the United States loomed heavily over the financial markets. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) declined 25.86 points, or 0.89 percent, to close at 2,864.24 points.
