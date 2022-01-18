DP presidential candidate Lee apologizes over recordings containing invective
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- Ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung apologized Tuesday over recordings of his invective-laced phone calls with his family members.
"Although there is some difficult background to reveal, I once again sincerely apologize for stirring up trouble as a public person," Lee of the Democratic Party told reporters following a campaign event in western Seoul.
A lawyer, who has published a book critical of Lee, earlier in the day disclosed 160-minute-long recordings of phone conversations between Lee and his elder brother and sister-in-law about issues pertaining to their mother, among others. The recordings contain Lee using foul language and invective toward them.
"This is one part of my past for which I should take responsibility," Lee said.
"I ask for forgiveness from the people because things like this will never happen again," Lee noted with teary eyes, adding that his mother and the brother are no longer alive.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS-inspired webtoon to be released this week
-
(LEAD) Daily infections over 4,000 for 2nd day; imported cases hit record high
-
(URGENT) 1 person recovered from Gwangju construction accident site pronounced dead: officials
-
Moon expresses condolences over death of pilot in F-5E crash
-
(LEAD) U.S. reaffirms security commitment to S. Korea following NK missile tests
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it has succeeded in final test-firing of hypersonic missile
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea announces firing of 2 train-borne guided missiles into East Sea
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
Moon not considering attending Beijing Olympics: Cheong Wa Dae
-
Man sets himself on fire over feud with international marriage agency
-
(LEAD) Daily cases back above 4,000 amid omicron woes
-
(4th LD) N. Korea fires 2 apparent ballistic missiles eastward from Pyongyang airfield: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 apparent ballistic missiles eastward from Pyongyang airfield: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) Another N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese border city: sources