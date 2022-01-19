Korean-language dailies

-- There is no presidential election candidate with marked lead in support (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Many unskilled foreign workers involved in construction of now-collapsed building (Kookmin Daily)

-- Up to 5 mln won to be offered to youths suffering adverse effects from COVID-19 vaccines even without causality (Donga llbo)

-- Presidential candidates' election campaigns on gender issues lack substance (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Omicron variant becomes dominant one among patients in some non-capital regions (Segye Times)

-- Military failed to detect launching site of N.K.'s missile (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 70 pct of people think strengthening S. Korea-U.S. alliance should be top foreign affairs priority for new gov't (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Political parties call for expanding extra budget (Hankyoreh)

-- Key suspect in development scandal planned distribution of 5 billion won in profits each to 6 influential people (Hankook libo)

-- Bank lending rates rise amid political parties' drive for expanding extra budget, vote-buying promises (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Prices of trucks used by self-employed spike due to auto chip shortage, increasing costs (Korea Economic Daily)

