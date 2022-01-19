Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 19.
Korean-language dailies
-- There is no presidential election candidate with marked lead in support (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Many unskilled foreign workers involved in construction of now-collapsed building (Kookmin Daily)
-- Up to 5 mln won to be offered to youths suffering adverse effects from COVID-19 vaccines even without causality (Donga llbo)
-- Presidential candidates' election campaigns on gender issues lack substance (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Omicron variant becomes dominant one among patients in some non-capital regions (Segye Times)
-- Military failed to detect launching site of N.K.'s missile (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 70 pct of people think strengthening S. Korea-U.S. alliance should be top foreign affairs priority for new gov't (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Political parties call for expanding extra budget (Hankyoreh)
-- Key suspect in development scandal planned distribution of 5 billion won in profits each to 6 influential people (Hankook libo)
-- Bank lending rates rise amid political parties' drive for expanding extra budget, vote-buying promises (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Prices of trucks used by self-employed spike due to auto chip shortage, increasing costs (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- North says Monday's missiles are in production (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 'Tactical guided missiles' now under production, N. Korea says (Korea Herald)
-- Korea, Saudi Arabia renew ties through hydrogen, AI projects (Korea Times)
