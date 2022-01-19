(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 19)

Particularly alarming is the citation by Health Minister Kwon Duk-chul of a projection that daily cases could soar to 20,000 and critically-ill patients to 2,000 in March. The minister presented "diverse ways" to deal with the spikes, including allowing neighborhood hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients. But people have lost trust in the government. Before implementing its "Living with Covid-19" campaign last November, President Moon Jae-in said the government was thoroughly prepared to deal with 10,000 daily cases. But health authorities were at a loss after 50,000 daily cases were reported. Due to a critical lack of ICU beds at the time, many lost their lives without going to the hospital.