Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 January 19, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul -1/-7 Snow 70
Incheon -1/-6 Snow 70
Suwon 01/-8 Snow 70
Cheongju 03/-7 Sunny 60
Daejeon 05/-8 Sunny 60
Chuncheon -1/-11 Snow 70
Gangneung 04/-3 Sunny 70
Jeonju 05/-7 Sunny 60
Gwangju 06/-5 Sunny 60
Jeju 09/01 Sunny 60
Daegu 06/-6 Cloudy 20
Busan 07/-2 Cloudy 20
