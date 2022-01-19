Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 January 19, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -1/-7 Snow 70

Incheon -1/-6 Snow 70

Suwon 01/-8 Snow 70

Cheongju 03/-7 Sunny 60

Daejeon 05/-8 Sunny 60

Chuncheon -1/-11 Snow 70

Gangneung 04/-3 Sunny 70

Jeonju 05/-7 Sunny 60

Gwangju 06/-5 Sunny 60

Jeju 09/01 Sunny 60

Daegu 06/-6 Cloudy 20

Busan 07/-2 Cloudy 20

(END)

