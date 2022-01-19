Daily cases jump to over 5,000 for 1st time in 20 days amid omicron woes
SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily coronavirus cases jumped to over 5,000 for the first time in 20 days Wednesday amid growing concerns over the spread of the omicron virus variant ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.
The country added 5,805 new COVID-19 infections, including 5,431 local infections, raising the total caseload to 705,902, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
The daily caseload had stayed below 5,000 since Dec. 30, when it stood at 5,034.
The number of critically ill COVID-19 patients stood at 532 on Wednesday. The country reported 74 COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 6,452. The fatality rate was 0.91 percent.
The number of imported cases was tallied at 374, bringing the total imported cases to 22,304.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) 1 person recovered from Gwangju construction accident site pronounced dead: officials
-
(LEAD) Daily infections over 4,000 for 2nd day; imported cases hit record high
-
Moon expresses condolences over death of pilot in F-5E crash
-
(LEAD) U.S. reaffirms security commitment to S. Korea following NK missile tests
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it has succeeded in final test-firing of hypersonic missile
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea announces firing of 2 train-borne guided missiles into East Sea
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
Moon not considering attending Beijing Olympics: Cheong Wa Dae
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it confirmed accuracy of tactical guided missiles in test-firing
-
Man sets himself on fire over feud with international marriage agency
-
Up to 5cm of snow forecast for Seoul on Wednesday afternoon
-
(LEAD) Daily cases back above 4,000 amid omicron woes
-
DP presidential candidate Lee apologizes over recordings containing invective