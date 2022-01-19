Military reports 70 more COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Wednesday reported 70 additional COVID-19 cases, including 69 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,727.
Of the new cases, 53 are from the Army, 12 from the Air Force, two from the Navy, two from the Marine Corps, and one from a unit under the direct control of the defense ministry.
The Army infection count included 29 trainees at the KATUSA training academy located in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, according to an informed source. KATUSA stands for the Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army.
Currently, 284 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,902 are breakthrough cases.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) 1 person recovered from Gwangju construction accident site pronounced dead: officials
-
(LEAD) Daily infections over 4,000 for 2nd day; imported cases hit record high
-
Moon expresses condolences over death of pilot in F-5E crash
-
(LEAD) U.S. reaffirms security commitment to S. Korea following NK missile tests
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it has succeeded in final test-firing of hypersonic missile
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea announces firing of 2 train-borne guided missiles into East Sea
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
Moon not considering attending Beijing Olympics: Cheong Wa Dae
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it confirmed accuracy of tactical guided missiles in test-firing
-
Man sets himself on fire over feud with international marriage agency
-
Up to 5cm of snow forecast for Seoul on Wednesday afternoon
-
(LEAD) Daily cases back above 4,000 amid omicron woes
-
DP presidential candidate Lee apologizes over recordings containing invective