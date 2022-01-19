The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 January 19, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.25 1.25
1-M 1.33 1.32
2-M 1.41 1.40
3-M 1.50 1.50
6-M 1.65 1.65
12-M 1.83 1.82
(END)
